KBBT (The Beat 98.5)

UNIVISION RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic KBBT (98.5 THE BEAT)/SAN ANTONIO, has hired VAL SANTOS for mid days, from 10a to 3p (CT) MONDAY through FRIDAY.

She is cam also be heard on sister station Urban AC KVBH (VIBE 107.5)/SAN ANTONIO.

