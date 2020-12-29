Jim

JIM "CATFISH" PREWITT, longtime TEXAS radio on-air personality and programmer at CBS and ABC RADIO, has passed away.

BLAZIN BLAKE LINDSAY first met PREWITT in the SAN ANTONIO area. "CATFISH was witty and one of the best radio personalities I know, making people laugh often through the airwaves and in person." LINDSAY said. "He worked in some major markets, and many super stations along the way. He had a special talent for imitating nearly anyone he wanted to with his wide-range baritone voice.".

Over the past five years, PREWITT experienced numerous health issues which limited his mobility, including losing his sight. In JULY, he was able to leave a care center.

Added LINDSAY, "We want everyone to know what a great inspiration and pleasure it has been to serve and hang out with CATFISH. We are blessed, and better for getting to know this man even more. We know that health difficulties got him down on occasion, but we were thrilled that his declining health didn’t detour him from wanting to have good visits and enjoy making us laugh."

His wife RUANN passed away from cancer in 1997.

