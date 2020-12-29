Feed the Crew Atlanta

ELEKTRA RECORDS' staff collected 120 boxes of non-perishable food – nearly two tons -- and also over $5k in cash donations and counting for FEED THE CREW, which took place at the CENTER STAGE COMPLEX in ATLANTA..

The cash donations will be used to augment the food boxes with complete holiday meals.



More than 90 cars dropped off items in a social-distancing, contact-free manner. Volunteers would remove items from trunks so that the drivers did not have to exit their vehicles

The MUSICALLY FED non-profit was the beneficiary of the charity working with RHINO – a stage hand company -- to distribute the food to those in need over the weekend.



ENTERCOM was the radio partner, and they promoted on all five ATLANTA stations' socials, with front page placement on their websites and PSAs on air throughout the week – thanks to ENTERCOM promotions executive ERIC VANDESTEEG.

RIVAL ENTERTAINMENT/CENTER STAGE's JOSH ANTENUCCI hosted the event and many of the volunteers were furloughed employees of the venue.



The FEED THE CREW ATLANTA food drive was the first event from ELEKTRA GIVES BACK – and EMPLOYEE RESOURCE group focusing on charitable actions. ELEKTRA Regional Director Of Promotion DARRIN SCHNUR was on hand to represent.

