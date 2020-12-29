Goodman

DICK BROADCASTING has extended JASON GOODMAN's contract for another five years. As the VP/Programming GOODMAN oversees DICK BROADCASTING's programming for its 19 radio stations located in the South-Eastern part of the US. Goodman is also a host on the syndicated morning show JARED AND KATIE that originates from WKZL located at DICK BROADCASTING's corporate office in GREENSBORO.

JASON GOODMAN said, "While these are unprecedented times, we continue to do some of our best radio. Our other syndicated show, 2 Guys named Chris, just became one of the highest-rated morning shows in the country by share this year. At the same time, we are experiencing our highest ratings ever on our flagship station WKRR. I am incredibly thankful to COO DICK HARLOW Dick and DBC owner ALLEN DICK for their continued investment in me and couldn't be more excited to give them a return on their investment. Our company is in a unique position in the industry to continue to be able to deliver engaging programming and financial success!

DICK BROADCASTING COO DICK HARLOW commented on the re-signing of JASON GOODMAN, "Although I was not responsible for getting JASON to join our company, I am definitely going to be accountable for not letting him ever get away from our company. The recent contract extension of five years indicates the significant impact Jason's leadership has on our company.

"Dick Broadcasting is very proud of the compelling content you find across our enterprise. The leadership of JASON GOODMAN helps us create that kind of content on a daily basis. We look forward to at least five more years of JASON leading our team."

