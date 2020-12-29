VSiN Moves To iHeart

VSIN, THE SPORTS BETTING NETWORK will now be free when it moves to a dedicated streaming radio station on IHEARTRADIO on JANUARY 1st. VSIN will broadcast live daily from sportsbooks and gaming properties in LAS VEGAS and around the country. VSIN provides betting information from authoritative sources who share and discuss real-time news, analysis, and data to inform and entertain sports fans on how lines are made.

“We’re thrilled to build on the success we’ve had with IHEART on the podcasting and betcasting front to announce an expanded partnership that will help us offer a better product to a broader audience for free,” said VSIN Founder/CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER.

“We believe that removing the subscription hurdle on audio platforms will launch the critical next chapter for us on a technologically ubiquitous platform and set us up for 24/7 live programming in the very near term. This not only allows VSiN to get to more listeners on more devices but also to capture more advertising revenue as legalized sports betting continues its rapid spread across the U.S.”

“VSIN is at the forefront of the sports betting industry, delivering the most credible content in the industry since it launched in 2017,” said IHEARTRADIO and IHEARTMEDIA NETWORK GROUPS President DARREN DAVIS. “IHEARTRADIO is the ideal platform to enable this team to reach an even larger audience, and to educate and entertain more sports fans on the betting industry.”

