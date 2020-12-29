-
YouTube's NYE Bash Announces Appearances And Lineup
December 29, 2020 at 10:37 AM (PT)
-
YOUTUBE ORIGINALS will kick off 2021 across the AMERICAS by uniting 2020’s most influential public figures, artists and creators for a virtual NEW YEAR’S EVE bash. "Hello 2021: AMERICAS" kicks off THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31 at 10:30p (ET), and features inspiring speeches, live musical performances, comedic moments, dance parties and more.
Performers include DUA LIPA, YG, J BALVIN and KANE BROWN and KAROL G. Other guests appearing include MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, DEMI LOVATO, JIMMY FALLON, RUPAUL, THE D’AMELIO FAMILY and NE-YO. Hosts for the event are social media influencer JUANPA ZURITA and actress STORM REID.