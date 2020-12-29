Lil Pump (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Rapper LIL PUMP has been banned from flying JETBLUE after refusing to wear a face mask and violating COVID-19 safety precautions on a SUNDAY (12/27) flight from FORT LAUDERDALE to LOS ANGELES.

JETBLUE representative DEREK DOMBROWSKI told USA TODAY that the 20 year-old performer, whose real name is GAZZY GARCIA, reportedly "became verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JETBLUE's face covering policy."

DEMBROWSKI added, "His return reservation was canceled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JETBLUE. The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JETBLUE’s first priority."

A representative for the GUCCI GANG rapper declined to comment on the story.

JETBLUE was the first U.S. airline to require passengers to wear face masks to stem the spread of coronavirus starting MAY 4th.

Travelers are notified of the requirement in emails and at the airport.

JOANNA GERAGHTY, JETBLUE’s President and Chief Operating Officer, said at the time of the incident, “Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you. This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CENTERS OF DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION guidelines in the airport as well.”

