Sold

CURTIS MEDIA's CRESCENT MEDIA GROUP LLC is selling Sports WCOG-A (TRIAD SPORTS NETWORK) and W285GA/GREENSBORO, NC to WINSTON-SALEM-GREENSBORO BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $160,000 ($32,500 cash, $120,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, JIMLIN BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Country KAUM and Country KVMC-A/COLORADO CITY, TX to EXTREME MEDIA, LLC for $145,230 plus $4,470 for real estate.

NORTHEAST COLORADO BROADCASTING, LLC has requested a Silent STA for KRFD/FLEMING, CO while it moves from its licensed site, where "physical issues" made the site unusable.

Filing for extensions of Silent STAs were PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATION LLC (KLIV-A/SAN JOSE, needs more time to build at new site) and WESTSIDE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP A.V. (K290AO/TONOPAH, NV, equipment failure).

And THREE ANGELS CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Religion WGOD-F/CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI to NORTH CARIBBEAN CONFERENCE OF SDA BROADCASTING CORP. for $237,989.29.

« see more Net News