Bruce Recovers

For more than a decade POWELL BROADCASTING Hot AC KQNU (Q102) PD/morning man BRUCE CANNON has been as healthy as ... a moose, until he got hit with a double shot of bad luck, INFLUENZA A and COVID-19.

The first problem was contracting INFLUENZA A, which weakened his immune system. He then contracted COVID-19, landing him in the hospital. He's out now and making it back to health and back on the air, but it was a scary journey.

CANNON urges everyone to get a flu shot, telling ALL ACCESS, "If you don't think COVID-19 is a real thing, imagine waking up every morning wondering whether or not the blood clots, strokes, heart attack, aneurysms and embolisms from the thickening blood are going to get you. Did you walk enough the day before? Did you keep moving, and why in the hell is my arm asleep or, my favorite, 'What's that feeling on my chest?'

"Slept till 8 for the first time today so that was pretty good considering I woke up in my head at 5:30 and force myself back," he continued. "Hey it may not get you, you might get a light case. It may not get your family members but then again you may end up just like me with no underlying causes whatsoever and still end up in the hospital for 5 days wondering not when, but if you're going to leave your room. And now wondering daily what's my chances of having to go back? I'm getting better daily. But the real question is how this is going to affect me in the future. Way too many unknowns.

"Mask up, Wash your hands. Stay safe," he added. "Take care of your family. And please don't gather in massive groups. I was safe. I kept away from people. I stayed in my own studio. I stayed away from gatherings. I have no underlying health conditions whatsoever, and I still ended up with this thing and it still could have killed me. And I still feel incredibly lucky today that I'm alive."

Check out the video interview with BRUCE, right here.

