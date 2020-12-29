Joe D (Photo: WTIC-TV Fox 61)

As he signaled on the air in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/6), JOE D'AMBROSIO will be leaving ENTERCOM News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD, but a little earlier than he originally thought, announcing via TWITTER that he has negotiated a contract buyout and will be leaving after THURSDAY's show (12/31). D'AMBROSIO initially said that he planned to exit after his contract expires next JUNE.

D'AMBROSIO told the HARTFORD COURANT that while he enjoyed working with co-host RAY DUNAWAY and said that he works "for some of the best people on the planet," he decided "it was time to make a clean break at the end of the calendar year and move on." He added that his decision to leave was prompted by the early morning schedule and the station's conservative political position.

The voice of UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT football and men's basketball from 1992 through 2018, D'AMBROSIO joined WTIC from crosstown WPOP-A in 1992 and joined the morning show in 2018 after WTIC lost the rights to HUSKIES sports to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports WUCS (97.9 ESPN).

