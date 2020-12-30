Garrido

VIVENDI GROUP SVP/Brand Marketing and HAVAS GROUP Chief Insights Officer MARIA GARRIDO has been named to the Board of Directors of LIVEXLIVE MEDIA. GARRIDO's appointment brings the number of directors on the board to ten.

LIVEXLIVE Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We are pleased to have MARIA join the LIVEXLIVE Board. Her experience and acumen in international marketing and branding will be a welcome addition. I speak for our entire board in welcoming MARIA to LIVEXLIVE".

GARRIDO said, "I am thrilled to be joining the LIVEXLIVE board at such an exciting time for the company and the entertainment business overall. LIVEXLIVE is visionary in its approach to artists, superfans and brands and is tirelessly committed to delivering enhanced entertainment experiences. LIVEXLIVE is also completely in sync with the increasing demands of audiences today and is already clearly laying the groundwork for tomorrow's growth. I look forward to being a part of this exciting company."

