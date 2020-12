Flip

FOREVER SOUTH LICENSES, LLC Classic Country WLLI-A-W231BU (WILLIE 94 FM)JACKSON, TN has flipped back to News-Talk as WTJF-A, "TENNESSEE PATRIOT NETWORK," adding Country WZGY (now WTJF-F)/DYER, TN (formerly a simulcast of WWGY (FROGGY 99.3)/FULTON, KY and previous to that a simulcast of WLLI) to the simulcast. The station, then WTJS-A, flipped from News-Talk to Classic Country in 2017.

The stations' FACEBOOK page lists a syndicated lineup including FOX NEWS RADIO's "FOX NEWS RUNDOWN" and BRIAN KILMEADE, PREMIERE's GLENN BECK, WESTWOOD ONE's MARK LEVIN, and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING WITH GORDON DEAL."

The station stunted with all-CHRISTMAS music as "JACKSON'S RUDOLPH RADIO" through the holiday.

