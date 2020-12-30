Mitchell

Get well wishes go out to iHEARTMEDIA/NORTH DAKOTA SVP/Programming and News-Talk KFYR-A/BISMARCK host TODD MITCHELL as he recovers from a heart attack suffered the day after CHRISTMAS.

MITCHELL, co-host of KFYR's "WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND" weekdays with SCOTT HENNEN and the afternoon KFYR KAFÉ, underwent emergency surgery for a stent placement at METHODIST HOSPITAL in ST. LOUIS PARK, MN but made it home to BISMARCK on MONDAY and is recuperating nicely.

