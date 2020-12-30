Julie Duffy

On FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th, former WBCN/BOSTON producer JULIE DUFFY went to her doctor with what she described as the worst sore throat of her life. She was admitted to the hospital with what they thought was a punctured esophagus and pneumonia. Exploratory surgery was scheduled first thing SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19th, where they discovered a very rare infection (Descending Necrotizing Mediastinitis or DNM) and that she was in septic shock.

DUFFY, as a respected and loved member of the music touring community for decades, has not only lost her career due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her entire industry has been destroyed. Her medical bills are mounting, she is unemployed, and pays health insurance out of pocket.

If you can help, please visit here.

« see more Net News