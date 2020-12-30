Lawsuit

CUMULUS MEDIA and former Top 40 KLIF-F (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS PD "DUSTIN KROSS" KRAMMERER have petitioned to move a sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation lawsuit filed by former evening host AMANDA "LIL BROWNIE" PIZANA from DALLAS COUNTY District Court to U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the Northern District of TEXAS, DALLAS Division. The petition cites PIZANA's move to FLORIDA, where she now co-hosts the BIG MAMA & THE WILD BUNCH morning show at BEASLEY Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FORT MYERS, as creating diversity of citizenship to remove the case to federal court.

In the lawsuit, filed in state court in NOVEMBER, PIZANA, who filed a charge with the TEXAS WORKFORCE COMMISSION in advance of the suit as required by state law, alleges that KRAMMERER plied her with drinks "to take advantage of (her) sexually" during a promotional appearance at a DALLAS MAVERICKS game in 2016, and also allegedly improperly touched her and discussed dating history and penis size; after she rebuffed him, the complaint alleges, he began "berating and criticizing her work performance." PIZANA said in the suit that she complained to the Human Resources Department and that after an investigation, HR blamed KRAMMERER's behavior on alcohol and held a "stern meeting" to ensure that such behavior would not happen again. Additional allegations involve retaliatory criticism and citations for missing work due to a foot injury.

PIZANA is seeking $200,000 in monetary damages plus attorney's fees, costs, loss of earnings, and interest; exemplary damages; and companywide sexual harassment and anti-discriminatory training and procedures. KRAMMERER left HOT 93.3 in 2019 to join RADIO ONE as corporate Top 40 PD and exited that post in APRIL 2020.

