SKYVIEW NETWORKS Operations Mgr. ANDY LUBERDA died YESTERDAY (12/29) of complications from COVID-19.

LUBERDA joined SKYVIEW as a board operator in 2012 and became OM in 2015, managing clients including TUNEIN, 24/7 news and weather content, and over 70 college football and basketball live streams. He also wrote about high school sports for the COPPER AREA NEWS chain of newspapers in ARIZONA, co-founded COUNTYLINEPREPS.COM, and was a co-owner of ARIZONAVARSITY.COM. At SKYVIEW, LUBERDA worked alongside his son KADE. He had announced a pending relocation from ARIZONA to work remotely in his wife KELLY's native state of KENTUCKY just before falling ill.

SKYVIEW Dir./Business Services AARON MELLIS said, “We were fortunate to have ANDY on the team, and as his role grew, it made a positive impact on our company and our clients. ANDY’s warm heart and genuine care for his colleagues will continue to be a part of the SKYVIEW NETWORKS culture.”

A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help his family with medical and memorial costs; click here to donate.

