Former PD of Triple A WCLZ and Hot AC WMGX (COAST 93.1)/PORTLAND, ME RANDI KIRSHBAUM has filed two employment discrimination complaints against SAGA COMMUNICATIONS’ PORTLAND RADIO GROUP, according to the PRESS HERALD. She alleges she was fired because of her age, a pre-existing medical condition and her employer's refusal to make an accommodation for her to work from home during the pandemic (NET NEWS 5/19).

According to the PRESS HERALD, her attorney, DAVID G. WEBBERT, said KIRSHBAUM filed complaints against PORTLAND RADIO GROUP and its parent corporation, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS OF MICHIGAN. KIRSHBAUM’s complaints will be investigated by the MAINE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION and by the federal EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION. SAGA will have 60 days to respond to the state complaint.

SAGA Sr. VP/Operations CHRIS FORGY told the PRESS HERALD in MAY that KIRSHBAUM was let go because she did not follow the terms she agreed to for working remotely.

KIRSHBAUM has been on the air in PORTLAND for 38 years. She joined the SAGA cluster as PD and midday host at WMGX in 1982 and later programmed Oldies WYNZ and hosted on WCLZ, WYNZ, and Country WPOR. Her 50 year career includes hosting at KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS, WKTK/BALTIMORE, WHFS/WASHINGTON, and WBCN/BOSTON before joining the PORTLAND stations.

