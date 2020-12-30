Wayne

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to RUNAWAY JUNE's JENNIFER WAYNE, who got engaged to singer/songwriter AUSTIN MOODY on MONDAY (12/28) in NASHVILLE.

According to PEOPLE.com, the proposal happened in front of OCEAN WAY NASHVILLE RECORDING STUDIOS, where WAYNE thought she was meeting trio mate NATALIE STOVALL for a recording session, but instead found MOODY one one knee.

WAYNE is the second member of the WHEELHOUSE RECORDS trio to get engaged this month, following bandmate's NAOMI COOKE's mid-DECEMBER engagement to musician MARTIN JOHNSON of the band BOYS LIKE GIRLS.

