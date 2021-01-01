The Poorman Marathon Rocking KOCI/Costa Mesa, CA

JIM "POORMAN" TRENTON and POORMAN’S MORNING RUSH “PMR” morning show on Non-comm community station KOCI (101.5 KOCI RADIO)/COSTA MESA, CA will celebrate the new year hosting a 28-hour New Year's Marathon Party beginning THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31st at 7a (PT) until FRIDAY, JANUARY 1st, 2021 at 11a (PT).

"POORMAN’S New Year’s Marathon Party" will feature guests including sponsors and surprise celebrities while taking call-in requests for the 28 hours. He'll also give each ‘designated’ charity a live public service announcement directing listeners to the charity’s web site to make a donation.

POORMAN said, “This has always been a dream of mine to do this, and now it's happening. We will FACEBOOK Live the entire 28 hours here at JIM "POORMAN" TRENTON.”

The broadcast will also air live on on kociradio.com and on ALEXA, TUNEIN, and the Smart Radio App.

