New Afternoon Co-Host

With RON DIAZ's recent retirement, IAN BECKLES' new co-host for afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA is the show's Exec. Producer JAY RECHER.

“We are thrilled to announce our new afternoon drive program featuring IAN BECKLES and JAY RECHER,” said PD JOHN MAMOLA. “Teaming IAN’s long standing history in the market both as a player, entrepreneur and radio personality with the knowledge and passion for TAMPA BAY sports from JAY RECHER will provide a dynamic program for sports fans in TAMPA BAY to embrace. This announcement further enhances and strengthens WDAE’s standing as the voice for TAMPA BAY sports fans.”

