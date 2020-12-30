Patti And Rik

PATTI BANNER is officially morning show co-host with RIK MIKALS on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Hot AC KEYW (98.3 THE KEY)/TRI-CITIES, WA. BANNER moved back to the TRI-CITIES in JUNE.

Before that, she was working with MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS in DULUTH, MN, co-hosting mornings with JD JUSTICE, and hosting middays on KTCO (KAT COUNTRY 98.9), with evening duties on Classic Rock KQDS/DULUTH.

BANNER told ALL ACCESS, "It’s wonderful to be home in the TRI-CITIES, back with my hubby, and cats. It’s a blessing and pure joy to get to do what I love every day! Working with RIK is awesome. He’s a pro."

