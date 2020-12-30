New Format Coming January 1st

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS is teasing it will debut a new format on Top 40 WLZX-HD2-W232BW (HITS 94.3)/AMHERST-NORTHAMPTON, MA on NEW YEAR'S DAY.

In a brief statement on their website, the station teases, “Swipe left on 2020 and swipe right on 2021. Tune in JANUARY 1st and start the new year with a brand-new radio station right here on 94.3."

