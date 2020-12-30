Simington

New FCC Commissioner NATHAN SIMINGTON has named three acting advisors to his staff. The appointments include Media Bureau Attorney Advisor TYLER BRIDEGAN as Acting Media Advisor, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Competition and Infrastructure Division Deputy Division Chief ERIN BOONE as Acting Wireless Advisor, and Wireline Bureau Pricing Policy Division Attorney Advisor JONATHAN CANNON as Acting Wireline Advisor.

“I’m grateful that TYLER, ERIN, and JONATHAN have agreed to jump into their new roles so enthusiastically,” said SIMINGTON. “They will enable me to successfully begin my exciting work on pressing issues.”

« see more Net News