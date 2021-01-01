Jon Laing

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted JON LAING to VP/Market Manager for its five-station CINCINNATI cluster. He takes the market leadership reins from RVP/Market Mgr. DAVE CROWL, who retires at year-end (NET NEWS 11/24).

LAING was previously VP/Sales for CUMULUS' CINCINNATI stations, a position he has held since 2015. Prior to that, he was Sales Manager for the cluster's Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX) and Rock WFTK (96 ROCK). He was also Sales Manager for CUMULUS LEXINGTON, KY, following more than 11 years as Sales Manager/Integrated Media Solutions Provider for CLEAR CHANNEL and iHEARTMEDIA.

In addition to WOFX and WFTK, the CUMULUS CINCINNATI cluster includes Country WNNF (NEW 94.1 CAT COUNTRY), AC WRRM (WARM 98) and Classic Hits WGRR.

Commented CUMULS MEDIA EVP/Ops DAVE MILNER, “JON LAING has his finger on the pulse of CINCINNATI, with deep experience and relationships in the market. Importantly, he knows how to leverage the power of great local radio across traditional and digital distribution channels, positioning our customers and stations for success in 2021 and beyond. JON’s dynamic leadership and expertise make him a tremendous asset to CUMULUS/CINCINNATI and to the community we serve.”

Added LAING, “Right now is an incredible time to be in radio/audio, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the CUMULUS/CINCINNATI team. These five stations have a strong tradition of serving the community, entertaining our large listener universe while providing extensive audio and digital marketing solutions for our advertising partners. It is an honor and privilege to have this responsibility. A sincere thanks to MARY BERNER and DAVE MILNER for their support and leadership.”

« see more Net News