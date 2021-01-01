In Lieu Of Flowers, Please Donate

ALL ACCESS sends our thoughts and prayers to the family of THE ORCHARD VP/Promotion SCOTT BURTON, whose father, ROBERT BURTON, passed away on MONDAY (12/28). He was preceded in death by his wife LILA MAE and is survived by his four children and 11 grandchildren.

The BURTON family hopes to have a "Night To Remember BOB" date sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, they're asking people to consider making a donation in BOB’s name to the 100 CLUB CHICAGO, an organization which provides for the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

« see more Net News