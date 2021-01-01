Skaggs

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to Country and Bluegrass great RICKY SKAGGS, who is recovering well from a quadruple heart bypass. SKAGGS, 66, exclusively revealed to People.com that he had the surgery at a NASHVILLE hospital in mid-JUNE after experiencing symptoms of heart trouble, including shortness of breath and chest tightness.

"I have thanked the LORD hundreds of times that I wasn't out in the middle of TEXAS on a tour bus, miles away from a hospital," SKAGGS told PEOPLE. ”It was a major blessing I didn't have a heart attack. Nothing was hurt, and nothing was destroyed or irreparable.” He reports that post surgery, he is feeling 150% better than he did beforehand, and is still working to strengthen his heart muscle.

SKAGGS, a 14-time GRAMMY Award winner, was a 2018 inductee into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

