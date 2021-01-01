On '60 Minutes' Sunday

APM REPORTS’ PEABODY AWARD-winning podcast "IN THE DARK" and its contribution towards overturning the wrongful conviction of a MISSISSIPPI man will be featured in a segment on CBS’ "60 MINUTES" this SUNDAY (1/3).

The segment will focus on CURTIS FLOWERS' wrongful conviction for a 1996 quadruple homicide and the podcast's impact on the case, which was overturned by the SUPREME COURT in JUNE 2019 for prosecutorial misconduct. Members of the podcast's investigative reporting team were interviewed for the "60 MINUTES" piece.

