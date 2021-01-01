Can We Say Good Riddance 2020?

As we wave goodbye to a difficult 2020, the ALL ACCESS offices will be closed tomorrow (1/1/21) for New Years Day.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS wishes you a happy -- and most importantly, healthy 2021.

The CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL offers this info about stopping the spread of COVID-19:

COVID-19 spreads easily from person to person, mainly by the following routes:

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes, sings or talks.

Respiratory droplets cause infection when they are inhaled or deposited on mucous membranes, such as those that line the inside of the nose and mouth.

People who are infected but do not have symptoms can also spread the virus to others.

Less common ways COVID-19 can spread

Under certain circumstances (for example, when people are in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation), COVID-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission.

COVID-19 spreads less commonly through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Everyone Should

Wash your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

It’s especially important to wash:

Before eating or preparing food

Before touching your face

After using the restroom

After leaving a public place

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

After handling your mask

After changing a diaper

After caring for someone sick

After touching animals or pets

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

« see more Net News