Czaban (Photo: Twitter @czabe)

STEVE CZABAN's long run at ENTERCOM Sports WTEM-A (TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON is ending but he's not leaving the ENTERCOM WASHINGTON cluster, moving from his afternoon show to SATURDAY mornings 9a-noon (ET) on now-sister station Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN), beginning this weekend.

CZABAN, who served two terms at TEAM 980 including a brief stint as update anchor in 1994 and then as a host since 2000, announced the move in a tweet on WEDNESDAY afternoon, writing, "As my contract was coming to an end, I had been contemplating a change of pace and direction for some time now. This is the right move for me at the right time." He evoked BILL BELICHICK in pronouncing, "Alas, things end, and we all must eventually be '...on to CINCINNATI.'" CZABAN also hosts mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE and has hosted national shows for ONE ON ONE SPORTS/SPORTING NEWS RADIO/YAHOO! SPORTS RADIO/SB NATION RADIO and FOX SPORTS RADIO.

Ring out the old... ring in the new.... pic.twitter.com/2H58dHWDkn — Steve Czaban (@czabe) December 31, 2020

