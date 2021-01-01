Hughes & Liggins

Congressional leaders ELEANOR HOLMES NORTON of the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA and CHRIS VAN HOLLEN of MARYLAND both recognized URBAN ONE's 40 years of service with statements on the floors of the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES and the SENATE.

Senator VAN HOLLEN said, “I rise TODAY to honor a tenacious, entrepreneur, visionary radio personality, and powerful advocate for the African American community, CATHY HUGHES.

"This year, her pioneering radio company, URBAN ONE, celebrated 40 years on the air. CATHY HUGHES has left an indelible mark on the State of MARYLAND and inspired millions of listeners across the country."

In the HOUSE Representative NORTON added, "In 1999, at the recommendation of her son, who had received his MBA at the WHARTON SCHOOL OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA, CATHY HUGHES became the first African American woman to chair a publicly held corporation”

"I ask the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES to join me in recognizing the accomplishments of CATHY HUGHES on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of URBAN ONE."

HUGHES said, "I am deeply humbled by this prestigious recognition and grateful that URBAN ONE's contributions are now a part of our nation's congressional record.

“The year 2020 will long be remembered as a year that challenged and changed our country, and while we faced unprecedented trials, this honor and our opportunity to be of service to the Black community are among the highest distinctions we have received."

Additionally, HUGHES recently was inducted into the HALL OF FAME for THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS (NABJ).

URBAN ONE postponed its plans to commemorate the 40th anniversary with an event. Instead the company established a new foundation, URBAN ONE COMMUNITY WORKS, a non-profit that provides financial support to organizations and programs that work to strengthen and improve the quality of life for African Americans in the markets it serves. Its first donations were made in support of agencies providing aid to families struggling due to COVID-19.

