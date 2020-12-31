Sold

KGID INC. is selling Classic Country KGID/GIDDINGS, TX to TOWNSHIP MEDIA, LLC for $750,000 ($500,000 for the station, $250,000 for real estate).

In other filings with the FCC, HARRISVILLE CULTURAL INSTITUTE is donating low power WXTF-LP/HARRISVILLE, MI to ALCONA MUSIC PROJECT, INC.

Applying for STAs were FAMILY STATIONS (KYFR-A/SHENANDOAH, IA, reduced power due to power module failure) and NORTHERN MICHIGAN RADIO, INC. (W263CD/BOYNE CITY, MI, reduced power at lower height).

MONTE MILLER's ROCKING M MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk KMET-A/BANNING, CA and K251CC/BEAUMONT, CA to son CHRISTOPHER MILLER's KMET, LLC for $51,000.

WBRM, INC. has closed on the sale of Country WBRM-A-W280FP/MARION, NC to TODD FOWLER's SKYLINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $125,000.

CHARLES A. LAWSON's AWAKEN BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WZAP-A-W227DT/BRISTOL, VA to RITA and GLEN HARLOW's RGH COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $50,000.

And PINE TREE BROADCASTING COMPANY has closed on the sale of Classic Country WNYV (K94.1)/WHITEHALL, NY and WVNR-A and the construction permit for W242DF/POULTNEY, VT to RICKI LEE and AARON ISHMAEL's LOUD MEDIA (SARATOGA RADIO LLC) for $30,000, $1,000 for real estate near COMSTOCK, NY, and $119,000 for real estate in VERMONT.

