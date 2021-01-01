Millian

After unexpectedly losing her mother, MAYRA MILLAN-ANGULO, on DECEMBER 14th to COVID-19, 25-year-old VANESSA PEREZ will be adopting and raising her five younger siblings, CARLOS, RUSSVEL, EDUARDO, ROBERT, and MELANIE, who is only six years old. VANESSA told her story on-air to SIERRA H BROADCASTING's KAJM (MEGA 104.3)/PHOENIX, ALEX SANTA MARIA, and RASCAL from KNRJ (101.1 THE BEAT)/PHOENIX.

VANESSA shared with listeners about her mother’s fight with COVID and the importance of protecting yourself and others around you. A GOFUNDME campaign has been set up to help support her with the funeral expenses, with a goal of $30,000.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-mayra-millian

