Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrates 30 Years

DENNIS MITCHELL's "Breakfast With The Beatles will celebrates its 30th anniversary as a weekly radio show THIS WEEKEND. The two-hour weekly show was first produced for Beatles fans young, old and in between in JANUARY of 1991 at BEASLEY's Classic Hits KKLZ (96.3 KKLZ)/LAS VEGAS. Since then the show has found a worldwide listening audience on 80+ radio stations and streams.

MITCHELL said, “It’s a unique show in that it’s fan-oriented. I try to cover all the bases, giving first-generation fans what they want while enlightening new generations of 'Beatlemaniacs' about the group’s incredible story. I look forward to continuing the tradition for a long time to come.”

The list of celebrities who have appeared on the show includes RINGO STARR, YOKO ONO, GILES MARTIN, BRIAN WILSON & AL JARDINE of THE BEACH BOYS, JUDY COLLINS, LITTLE STEVEN, NILS LOFGREN, DARLENE LOVE, PETER & GORDON and many others.

The 30th anniversary show will feature MITCHELL playing two hours of his favorite tracks from the BEATLES and solo catalogs.



