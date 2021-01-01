2020 brought in more than just a global pandemic and an unorthodox Presidential election in the U.S. The doom and gloom of the year seems to have carried over to the loss of many beloved artists and musicians in the music business. A-list names of artists who will never be forgotten, like LITTLE RICHARD, EDDIE VAN HALEN, KENNY ROGERS, JOE DIFFIE, CHARLIE DANIELS, BETTY WRIGHT, and many more top the list. ROLLINGSTONE DAILY has put together a memoriam of 80 artists and musicians we lost this year.

"2020 was a year of painful losses, and the music world was no exception. We look back at the lives of the many musicians we lost this year, including one of rock & roll’s founders and a few of music's greatest-ever virtuosos," the article begins. Read the full tribute at In Memoriam: The Musicians We Lost in 2020.

