Susie Exits Middays At WOMX (Mix 105.1)/Orlando

ENTERCOM Hot AC WOMX (Mix 105.1)/ORLANDO's Music Director/Midday host SUSIE has announced her departure from the station. SUSIE joined WOMX in 2013 as a part-timer before rising to middays. She added Music Director duties in JULY 2017. She previously worked at Top 40 WBVD (95.1 Kiss-FM)/MELBOURNE, FL and Top 40 WAPE (95.1 WAPE)/JACKSONVILLE, FL and the syndicated MIKE HARVEY SHOW.

SUSIE took to social media last week to explain her reasons for the departure, explaining, "I feel it’s time for me to bow out … take a breather, work on myself, my mental/physical health, and spend more time with my family. Change is good, change can be healthy. I plan to stay in radio, for as long as radio will have me, so this is not ‘goodbye’, but 'I’ll see you around.'”

« see more Net News