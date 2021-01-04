New Format: Classic Hits Rewind 94.3

SAGA COMMUNICATION's Top 40 WLZX-HD-2-W232BW(Hits 94.3)/AMHERST-NORTHAMPTON, MA flipped to Classic Hits WLZX-HD-2-W232BW (Rewind 94.3) at 12a on NEW YEAR's.

Rumor's began to circle on DECEMBER 30th when the stations website posted a teaser (NET NEWS 12/30). LENNY DIANNA will lead the charge with the new format.

LENNY said, "We swiped left on 2020 and swiped right on 2021. We said farewell to HITS 94.3 and welcomed REWIND 94.3 at MIDNIGHT. 70's, 80’s, and 90’s music with a big dose of fun all together in one place. They said it couldn’t happen on one radio station but it did and the PIONEER VALLEY’s party has just begun."

