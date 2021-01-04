Nikki Blades

KWIN/STOCKTON morning co-host of two years NIKKI BLADES makes the leap of the first week of 2021 joining BONNEVILLE Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO's BIG BAY MORNINGS, effective TODAY (1/04).



99.7 NOW PD “JAZZY” JIM ARCHER said, "So blessed to be able to welcome NIKKI to 99.7 NOW and to our already incredible BIG BAY MORNINGS team of BENNIE & GREG. She’s a perfect combination of talent, determination, & star power. Big things are brewing on the morning show and adding NIKKI to the mix is going to spice things up in the best way ever.”

BLADES said, "I am beyond excited to be coming back to the BAY and joining the amazing BONNEVILLE team at 99.7 NOW! Coming onboard to work with JAZZY and the talented BIG BAY MORNINGS family of GREG, BENNIE and ART is the ultimate way to start 2021. I look forward to working alongside these amazing individuals and getting the chance to connect with our great BAY AREA listeners!

