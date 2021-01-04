-
Dave McKay Named PD/Midday Host At WSTW/Wilmington, DE
Veteran programmer DAVE McKAY signs on for PD/midday duties at FOREVER MEDIA Hot AC WSTW (93.7 WSTW)/WILMINGTON, DE. He replaces, MIKE ROSSI, who left the post as 2020 was winding down (NET NEWS 12/29).
McKAY had spent the past 27 years of his career at heritage Top 40 WPST/TRENTON, programming the station since 1996.
He is officially on the job as of TODAY, MONDAY, JANUARY 4th. Send your congratulations here: dave.mckay.radio@gmail.com