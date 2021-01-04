New AC On The Air

Post-CHRISTMAS format flippage comes to FLINN BROADCASTING Top 40 WYDL (HOT 100)/MIDDLETON, TN-CORINTH, MS (LMA'd by SOUTHERN BROADCASTING) which transitioned to AC EASY 100.3, according to FACEBOOK, on CHRISTMAS NIGHT.

The music positioner is "Light And Refreshing Favorites From The 80s, 90s And More." SUN BROADCAST GROUP syndicated ASHLEY & BRAD morning show remains in place under PD MIKE BRANDT.

BRANDT adds, "DAVE SMITH remains on middays, KEVIN RUSSELL takes over afternoons and ALLEN MILFORD is our VO."

Check out the EASY 100.3 stream, here.

