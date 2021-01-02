King (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

LARRY KING was admitted over a week ago to CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER in LOS ANGELES after testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, according to unnamed sources cited by several news organizations, including his former employer CNN.

KING, who hosted an overnight show on national and local MIAMI radio as well as CNN's "LARRY KING LIVE" for decades and more recently hosted an three-times-weekly show on the online ORA TV platform, is in at-risk categories including age (87) and health history (heart attacks and bypass surgery, lung cancer, stroke, diabetes). No report on his condition was available as of midday SUNDAY (1/3).

