Dick Taylor

Lifetime radio broadcaster and Certified Digital Marketing Consultant (CDMC), Diamond Certified Radio Marketing Consultant (CRMC) DICK TAYLOR pens a mentorship blog. This week's entry nailed where we are heading into 2021 by looking back at 2019 as a reality check.

TAYLOR writes: "Last year at this time, we were debating whether 2020 was the end of the second decade of the 21st Century or the beginning of the third decade. (Spoiler Alert: it was the end. Decades start with 1 and end with 0.)

"I remember being anxious for 2019 to end, but after the challenging year that 2020 became, I couldn’t for the life of me remember why 2019 was so bad. So, I decided to look back to find out what was happening. These are only some of the highlights that made 2019 an anxious year for me, and others."

Go ahead an read the rest of the story, here.

« see more Net News