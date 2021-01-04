No More Talking

FOCUS RADIO COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WTKI-A-W287DH/HUNTSVILLE, AL has flipped to AC under new operator MICHAEL BRANDT as EASY 105.3, with the syndicated BOB & SHERI in mornings.

FRED HOLLAND, the veteran talk host who launched WTKI's News-Talk format in 1992 and, after four years at crosstown rival WVNN-A, returned to WTKI to relaunch the format in 2009, wrote a post at FACEBOOK thanking listeners and announcing that he will be hosting on a "new podcast platform" soon. The flip echoes the recent flip under BRANDT's SOUTHERN BROADCASTING of WYDL/MIDDLETON, TN-CORINTH, MS to AC as EASY 100.3 (see separate post in NET NEWS TODAY (1/4).

