TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP President TRACY JOHNSON has noted the growing lack of quality input that radio personalities are receiving, and so he will debut a new feature: The Aircheck Sessions.

JOHNSON writes, "Personalities tell us they get little feedback. Programmers tell us they don't have time and in some cases, expertise to aircheck. So we're fixing that. The pilot episode of my new TWITCH Show 'The Aircheck Sessions' debuts on JANUARY 12 at 1p (ET). I'll break down audio segments of radio personalities live on TWITCH. I'm looking for airchecks now for the first episode." You can get all of the details, here.

