Condolences

Condolences to the family, friends and many fans of GERRY MARSDEN, lead singer of the 1960s British rock band GERRY AND THE PACEMAKERS, has died of a heart infection at 78, his friend and radio broadcaster PETE PRICE announced SUNDAY (1/3).

According to CNN,"It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary GERRY MARSDEN MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart ,has sadly passed away," PRICE said on TWITTER. "Sending all the love in the world to PAULINE and his family. You'll Never Walk Alone."

MARSDEN was known for his cover of the song "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical "Carousel." It became the anthem for his hometown football team, LIVERPOOL FC.

Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music... pic.twitter.com/t1COAIwZVM — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 3, 2021

