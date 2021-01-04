Bagwell

JESS T. "JAY" BAGWELL JR., who owned and operated KBJT-A/FORDYCE, AR for several years in the '60s and '70s, passed away on CHRISTMAS eve, his 88th birthday, reports the PINE BLUFF COMMERCIAL.

After serving in the NAVY during the KOREAN WAR, BAGWELL worked in radio at KXAR-A/HOPE, AR and KVRC-A/ARKADELPHIA, AR and taught at HENDERSON STATE TEACHERS COLLEGE before buying KBJT with MACK and JESSE SMITH for $33,400 in 1961, owning the station through 1977, when he and MACK SMITH sold it to a group headed by PAUL COATS for $178,056. He also served as a pastor at CROSS ROADS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, GRAVEL RIDGE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, and KINGSLAND MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH.

