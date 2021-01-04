Kid Kelly

Syndicated BACKTRAX USA's KID KELLY has been added 7p-Midnight on CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS-F/CHICAGO.

SVP/Affiliate Relations DANNY OCEAN said, “We are very fortunate and extremely grateful to CUMULUS VP/Rock Programming and 94 7 WLS-F PD WADE LINDER and CUMULUS/CHICAGO VP/Market Manager MARV NYREN for leading the charge and believing in this show. 94 7 WLS-F is a CHICAGO fixture and we are honored to have it as our flagship radio station as we continue to roll out our exclusive content nationally.”

PD WADE LINDER added, “KID KELLY doing a custom night show with our music log? That’s easy. Sign us up!”

KID KELLY stated, “What Mr. LINDER wants, Mr. LINDER gets! Seriously, I am proud and humbled by this incredible opportunity. My most sincere thanks to WADE and all of our current Program Directors and friends for all of your support through the years.”

