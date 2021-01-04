Acquires Jimmy Iovine's Catalog

HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED has acquired the music catalog of JIMMY IOVINE, including 259 songs and his film production royalties for "8 Mile" and "Get Rich or Die Tryin".

In the 80’s IOVINE produced some of the best known albums of the decade including DIRE STRAITS’ "Making Movies," STEVIE NICKS’ debut solo album "Bella Donna," U2’s "Under a Blood Red Sky" and "Rattle and Hum." SIMPLE MINDS’ "Once Upon A Time," and THE PRETENDERS’ "Get Close."

