Rahimi And Bernstein

DAN BERNSTEIN officially has a new partner for 9a-noon (CT) on ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO with the official announcement that part-timer LEILA RAHIMI has been promoted to co-host of the show, now "BERNSTEIN AND RAHIMI." BERNSTEIN's former co-host CONNOR MCKNIGHT was let go in ENTERCOM's APRIL layoffs.

“We are thrilled to be amplifying LEILA’s role at THE SCORE,” said Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “She’s a seasoned professional with experience engaging with sports fans across multiple platforms and cities, and has built a great reputation with CHICAGO’s sports fans. Adding her voice and perspective consistently creates a more dynamic midday lineup for SCORE listeners.”

“Since I was five years old, my report card has said I talked too much,” said RAHIMI, who has been with THE SCORE since 2017 and has also worked as a reporter/anchor for NBC SPORTS CHICAGO until being laid off from that job in AUGUST. “As CHICAGO sports fans know, I've loved living here and talking about sports with them and alongside the incredible media personalities here. To continue to do so in one of the best sports cities in the world is an opportunity for which I'm very grateful.”

