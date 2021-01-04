WXCY

FOREVER MEDIA Country WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE-HAVRE DE GRACE, MD has added a second signal to boost its coverage area. The station is now simulcasting on sister station WVJJ (1510)/SALEM, NJ & W245CJ (96.9)/WILMINGTON, which formerly was Urban AC “JAMMIN 96.9.” That station’s call letters have been changed to WXCY-A, PD TYLER DANIEL confirms.

In a JANUARY 2nd FACEBOOK post, the station wrote, “New year, new logo, new station in NEW CASTLE COUNTY, same great music you love - NEW COUNTRY, WXCY!”

The AM/translator combo previously flipped from Gospel WFAI (FAITH 1510 AM) to Urban AC WVJJ (NEW JAMMIN 96.9 OLD SCHOOL AND R&B) in 2019, and installed radio veteran JAY NYCE as PD (NET NEWS 10/25/19).

