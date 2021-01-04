60 Years

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021. The company was founded on DECEMBER 2nd, 1961, with the launch of WPYB-A/BENSON, NC by GEORGE BEASLEY. The operation now includes 64 radio stations in 15 large and medium markets, plus esports, podcasting, audio technology, ecommerce and events divisions. A special commemorative logo has been unveiled to mark the anniversary.

"We are so thrilled to be able to celebrate the incredible legacy that our father, GEORGE, began back in 1961 when he built his very first AM station in BENSON, NC,” said CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. “It’s such a privilege to be able to build upon his forward-thinking vision and continue to blaze new innovative trails in today’s ever-changing industry with our outstanding employees and management team. Here’s to the next 60 years!”

